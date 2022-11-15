The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is holding “Shop Small Saturday” Nov. 26.
“Pick up a Small Business ‘Stamp Card’ from any of the locations listed below and leave them at any of the stops listed below when they have been completed,” said organizers. “Visit any five stores in Madison County and be entered in a chance to win a local gift basket worth hundreds of dollars!”
Locations to pick-up/leave your “Small Business Stamp Card” are Home Grown Market (Colbert), Colbert Ace Hardware (Colbert), Southland Power Fence Feed & Equipment (Colbert), Comer Coffee Co. (Comer), Southern Hardware (Comer), Neat Pieces Antiques / Heritage Heart Pine (Carlton), Hometown Interiors (Ila), The Special Store (Ila), Midway Farm Supply (Commerce), Ila Hardware - Home and Farm (Ila), Madison County Ace Hardware(Danielsville), KART WHEEL (Danielsville), Head Games Hair Salon (Danielsville), The Look Hair Studio (Danielsville), Danielsville Florist & Gifts (Danielsville), Lola Jane Boutique (Danielsville) and Oconee Lending Group LLC (Danielsville).
