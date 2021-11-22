The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is holding “Small Business Saturday” Nov. 27.
“For every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, approximately $68 will stay in the community,” Chamber leaders said.
Email a photo of your receipt or forward your electronic receipt from spending at least $20 with a Madison County Chamber of Commerce member for your chance to win a local gift basket.
Receipts need to be emailed to astrickland@madisoncountyga.org by Nov. 30.
