The Pilot Club of Madison County will sponsor “Child Safety Day” from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 29 at the Ila Volunteer Fire Department off Hwy. 98.
Seats will be checked for recall, overall safety, fit to child and proper installation. Parents will be instructed on proper installation and use. Unsafe seats or out-of-date seats will be replaced at no cost to the parent. Parent/guardian, child and vehicle in which the seat will be installed must be present for the safety check.
The event is in cooperation with the Ila Volunteer Fire Department and the Georgia Department of Public Health, Child Occupant Safety Project.
According to Georgia’s child passenger restraint law, all children under 8 must be properly secured in an approved car seat or booster seat while riding in a car, van, SUV and pickup truck. By law, children must be properly secured in a child safety seat rather than just a seat belt until they are 57 inches tall.
For more information, contact Jane Tippins at 706-255-9043 or Karen Fitzpatrick at 706-717-1996.
