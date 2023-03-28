The Pilot Club of Madison County will sponsor “Child Safety Day” from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 29 at the Ila Volunteer Fire Department off Hwy. 98.

Seats will be checked for recall, overall safety, fit to child and proper installation. Parents will be instructed on proper installation and use. Unsafe seats or out-of-date seats will be replaced at no cost to the parent. Parent/guardian, child and vehicle in which the seat will be installed must be present for the safety check.

