More Christmas festivities are planned in Madison County to get you in the holiday spirit.
Here’s what’s ahead:
•Santa Paws visits MOAS — The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, will hold its largest holiday event of the year when Santa Paws comes to visit on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. “We’re excited to announce that this year we will again have our famous nativity display with live animals, including camels,” shelter officials said. Entry to the event is $5 per car with small additional fees for event participation, with all funds raised going directly back to helping save shelter animals, officials said. Bring your “fur kids” (and human ones, too) to have their picture taken with Santa Paws (photos are $5 each). A raffle will be held with a chance to win free tickets to Disney World. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the shelter from now until the drawing, which will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 14. There will also be a cake walk with delicious desserts, children’s crafts and more, shelter officials said.
•Christmas in Danielsville will be held in Madison County Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., according to Police Chief Jonathan Burnette. The event will include a tree lighting, pictures with Santa, a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog, Christmas music, train rides for children and other activities. Food will be provided by Danielsville Fire Department members. The event is free and open to the community, Burnette said. A rain date is set for Sunday, Dec. 15.
•The 35th-annual Christmas Luminaries will take place on Moon’s Grove Church Road and Booger Hill Road (outside the City of Danielsville) Saturday, Dec. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. Organizers say there will be a live nativity scene located in the parking lot of Moon’s Grove Baptist Church. Members of Moon’s Grove will provide hot chocolate and candy canes to visitors who stop by. “Please join us as we share the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Christ, with our community,” organizers said. There is no rain date.
•“Santa to visit library”: Saturday, Dec: 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Drop in for hot chocolate and bring your own camera for photo opportunities with Mr. Claus himself!” organizers said. There will also be a Santa letter-writing station and “Adopt-a-Santa” bears to raise money for the Friends of the Madison County Library. Additionally, MOAS Pets will be at the library with information on adoptable animals from the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is planning “Christmas with a Cop” to help provide needy children with a good Christmas. “Our goal is to be able to give 15 less fortunate children a minimum of $200 each to purchase gifts for their family and themselves,” said organizers. “Each child will be paired with one of our local law enforcement officers for a fun morning of shopping and an opportunity for them to build a positive relationship with their officer.” Organizers said they exceeded their goal last year. “We know this year with the help of our local businesses and our gracious citizens of Madison County, we can do that again,” officials said. A Christmas tree will again be placed in the lobby of the sheriff’s office. Any members who would like to make a donation to the “Christmas with a Cop” event can stop by the office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. An ornament will be placed on the tree as a symbol of your donation. Those who are unable to visit the sheriff’s office can mail donations to “Christmas with a Cop” c/o Madison County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 65, Danielsville, Ga. 30633. “Regardless of how big or how small, every donation will help make a child’s Christmas brighter this year,” organizers said.
