The City of Colbert will hold its 13th annual “Christmas in Colbert” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2.
There will be free food and activities.
“Hear the Christmas story told at the pavilion,” organizers said. “Visit Santa at the log house, sip hot chocolate and roast marshmallows by the fire, check out the caboose. See Colbert from the hayride, hear carolers.”
There will also be face painting and cookie decorating at the Depot.
