The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is planning its annual “Christmas with a Cop” to help 10 less fortunate kids have a Merry Christmas.
The department’s goal is to be able to provide each child with a minimum of $200 each to purchase gifts for their families and themselves.
Each child will be paired with one local law enforcement officer for a fun morning of shopping and an opportunity for them to build a positive relationship with their officer.
“Last year, we exceeded our goal and we know this year with the help of our local businesses and our gracious citizens of Madison County, we can do that again,” organizers said.
A Christmas tree will be placed in the lobby of the sheriff’s office again this year. Any members of the community that would like to make a donation to the Christmas with a Cop event may visit the sheriff’s office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. An ornament will be placed on the tree as a symbol of your donation. Donations will be received beginning Nov. 3 and will continue until Dec. 10.
Those who are unable to visit the sheriff’s office may mail a donation to Christmas with a Cop c/o Madison County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 65, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
“Regardless of how big or how small, every donation will help make a child’s Christmas brighter this year!” organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.