The City of Hull, in partnership with The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will provide food for residents of Madison County that meet eligibility requirements, at an outdoor food distribution Saturday, Feb. 27, at 8 a.m. at Hull City Hall, 1326 Old Elberton Road. For more information, call Hull city hall at 762-234-0430.
Latest Madison News
- Library has new books to check out
- City of Hull to offer free food for county residents
- Arnoldsville woman charged for recent home invasion
- MITCHAM: Democracy at a three-legged table
- Kincaid ends career as Madison County’s most accomplished wrestler
- Danielsville woman arrested on battery, criminal trespass charges
- LETTER: Thanks to Lurwig for his letter
- Rotary hears about Cancer Foundation’s work for patients
Most Popular
Articles
- Red Raiders clinch state berth, head to region semifinals
- Danielsville to get new LED sign
- Brotherhood: MCHS wrestler with cerebral palsy says team feels like family
- Davis named to Dean’s List at Shorter University
- Comer teen charged with assault and battery
- Woman sought for home invasion on Jack Sharp Road
- School openings to be delayed two hours Tuesday
- Long-time Red Raider coach honored Feb. 10
- LETTER: Conservative believers need to write your opinions
- County cases are on the decline; five more deaths reported
Images
Commented
- Danielsville to get new LED sign (3)
- LETTER: Conservative believers need to write your opinions (2)
- LETTER: Don’t see the problem with our election system (2)
- Vaccinations given in Madison Co.; demand is high, supply low (1)
- Arnoldsville woman charged for recent home invasion (1)
- MITCHAM: Democracy at a three-legged table (1)
- LETTER: GRP wastewater permit should be opposed (1)
- County awarded emergency federal funds (1)
- LETTER: Where did Zoom go? (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.