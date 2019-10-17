Ila plans tree lighting Dec. 3
The City of Ila has planned its first “Hometown Christmas” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, with a tree lighting at 7 p.m.
The public can take pictures with Santa, or have a mini session with a photographer. There will be carriage rides, food and drinks, live music, a car show, firetrucks and EMS vehicles, train rides for kids and local shopping.
The rain date is set for Dec. 10.
