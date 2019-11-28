The Madison County High School Class of 1956 alumni will not meet for their monthly breakfast this month but will instead meet for Christmas brunch at the home of Alton and Ann Rowe on Moon’s Grove Church Road on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. All spouses and friends are invited to attend.
