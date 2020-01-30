The Madison County Extension Service will begin a “Prevent T2 Lifestyle Change Class” Feb. 3 in Madison County with room for 20 participants.
“This is a year-long program designed for people with pre-diabetes,” organizers said. “It is also designed for people who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. Prevent T2 helps participants achieve moderate weight loss by eating well and being active.”
For information on the program, email bradley.averill@uga.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.