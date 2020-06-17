The City of Colbert has officially announced the cancellation of the 2020 Fourth of July parade.
“Mayor Chris Peck and City Council for the City of Colbert has regretfully announced that the annual July 4th Independence Day Celebration has been canceled for this year,” city officials said. “More information in the coming months concerning next year’s celebration. The city hall office will be closed July 3rd. Have a happy and safe July 4th.”
