Colbert Canna Pageant Winners

Colbert Canna Pageant winners were Delaney Bradley, Canna Queen; Lexi Parker, Canna Princess; Harlee Dudley, Little Canna Princess; and Ryleigh Steiner, Tiny Canna Princess.

The Colbert Canna Pageant was held Saturday, May 6 in the Colbert Auditorium with the theme, “Under the Sea.”

Winners were Delaney Bradley, Canna Queen; Lexi Parker, Canna Princess; Harlee Dudley, Little Canna Princess; and Ryleigh Steiner, Tiny Canna Princess.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.