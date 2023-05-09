The Colbert Canna Pageant was held Saturday, May 6 in the Colbert Auditorium with the theme, “Under the Sea.”
Winners were Delaney Bradley, Canna Queen; Lexi Parker, Canna Princess; Harlee Dudley, Little Canna Princess; and Ryleigh Steiner, Tiny Canna Princess.
1st Runner Up - Westlyn Farmer
Miss Congeniality - Lilly Kate Whiddon
Miss Photogenic - Tessa Meadow
Canna Spirit Award - Addison Shelton
1st Runner Up - Journey Mason
Miss Congeniality - Paisley Boswell
Miss Photogenic - Harlee Dudley
Canna Spirit Award - ToryAnna Pass
1st Runner Up - Ava Claire Hambrick
Miss Congeniality - Alyssa Kate Childers
Miss Photogenic - Ava Claire Hambrick
Canna Soirit Award - Daylee Bradley
1st Runner Up - Anna Claire Childers
Miss Congeniality - Olivia Fowler
Miss Photogenic - Payton Bullins
Canna Spirit Award - Payton Bullins
