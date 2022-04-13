The Colbert Canna Pageant is back on track for this year. The pageant will be held Saturday, May 14 at 6 p.m. in the Colbert Auditorium.
The pageant is open countywide to girls in grades PreK - 12. Deadline for entries is Monday, April 25 and can be picked up at any of the schools, the Colbert Bread Basket, Madison County Senior Center or by calling 706-202-3481. The information packet will be included with the entry form. Also, organizers say you can find more information on the pageant’s Facebook page and fill out the entry form online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.