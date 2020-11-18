National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has announced that Colbert Cemetery will join in the effort to support the mission “to remember, honor, teach,” as an official location for 2020. This is the first year that the cemetery will participate in this national event.
“Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely,” organizers said.
This year, there will be more than 2,100 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 – with more than two million volunteers coming together.
The goal for Colbert Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place approximately 200 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of the U.S.A. never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for Colbert Cemetery are invited to visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ga0303p to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
About Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — “remember, honor, teach” — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/ga0303p.
