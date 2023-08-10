Colbert Methodist Church hosted a Red Cross Blood Drive on Monday, July 31. “It was a great success,” organizers said. “We are very appreciative to all that came to donate.”
Fourteen pints were donated. Most donors did whole blood donations, which contain red blood cells, platelets, plasma and white blood cells. Red blood cells are the most frequently used blood component and are needed by almost every type of patient requiring transfusion. If you meet certain criteria, Power Red allows you to safely donate two units of red cells during one appointment as an automated donation process. It is as safe as whole blood donation. At least two donors did the Power Red.
