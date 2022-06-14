The City of Colbert will host its annual 51st Annual Independence Day Celebration Saturday, July 2 with a parade at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is “Back on Track.”
Anyone who wants to be in the parade will need to be at the Old Colbert Elementary School (now housing the City Hall) located at 60 West First Avenue (off North 4th Street) by 7:30 a.m. Anyone who would like to be a vendor should contact Sheila Magrum 706-614-8297 or email her sheilamagrum@gmail.com to sign up.
“Delicious barbecue will be cooked and served by the Colbert Baptist Church immediately following the parade at the Old Colbert Fire Hall,” city leaders said.
Tickets can be purchased for $12 each plate, including tea, at the ticket tent at the old fire hall.
“Anyone who wishes to bring home-grown fruits and vegetables to sell are welcome to join us in a special section set up for the farmer’s market,” organizers said. “Vendors are invited to bring homemade items for sale in special assigned vendor spaces.”
There will be a pie contest again this year. Homemade blueberry, apple, and/or peach pies are welcome. Prizes are awarded to the most delicious and most attractive pie. Entries should be ready by Saturday morning by 10 a.m. Bring them to the “Pie Contest” booth under the Pavilion across the street from the barbecue pits.
Play Bingo in the depot meeting room from 12 to 3 p.m. on a donation only basis. There will be prizes awarded to winners donated by local businesses. Corn Hole will be available to anyone who would like to participate at no charge.
“Make a visit to the red caboose, log house, and museum and learn of the great history of our town,” organizers said. “The talented Country River Band will entertain all day from the stage with lots of good old time country music. Bring your family, your lawn chair, your appetite, and join your friends in Colbert for the 51st down-home, old time July 4th Independence Day Celebration. The City of Colbert welcomes you!”
