The Colbert Volunteer Fire Department will hold its first annual car show on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colbert Depot.
There will be first place prizes for Top Ford, Top Mopar, Top Motorcycle, Top GM, Top 4x4 and Best in Show.
The entry fee for vehicles is $25 and the show is free for spectators.
For entry and any questions, contact fire chief Jody Gilliam at 706-614-0375 or at colbertvolfire@gmail.com.
