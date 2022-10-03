The Collins family reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at Danielsville Evangelical Church Family Life Center around noon.
All Collins family descendants and their families are invited to enjoy a meal with relatives and friends.
“Please spread the word and invite everyone to join us in fellowship,” organizers said. “We'd love to have all friends and family attend. Come early if you can. We hope to see you there.”
Descendants of Ellie Collins McElroy, Nellie Collins Keen, Minnie Collins Phillips, Allene Collins Coile and George Daniel Collins.=
The reunion is at 25 Danielsville Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, GA 30633 (Hwy 174)
