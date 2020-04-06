Brody Janson, a fifth grader at Comer Elementary recently collected art supplies, candy and Bibles to give to the ladies and gentlemen at The Gables at Cobb Village.
Janson and his cousins made handmade cards and wrote many encouraging letters to The Gables. Janson also gave a cash donation to purchase lunch for the staff.
And he made window visits to all the ladies and gentlemen on Monday, April 6 at The Gables at Cobb Village in Royston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.