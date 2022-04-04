The Comer community, The Perch, will have an event April 9 to discuss helping communities adapt to the effects of climate change.
The event will be at 6 p.m., Saturday at the Comer Farmers Market.
“Join us for a discussion on the local impacts of climate change and how we can prepare to absorb the impact,” organizers said. “One of the speakers is a scientist from UGA who is part of a climate and society group. The other is from Brugmansia Ministries and regularly talks to churches about this topic.”
A few aspects of adapting climate change will be discussed, such as increasing capacity to accept refugees, improving local food sources and local infrastructure, and creating local networks with other organizations to help shift resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.