A Comer community “Friendsgiving Meal” is being planned by The Comer Collective for Nov. 20 in the Comer square, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
The Plate Sale is heading up the menu and taking lead in the kitchen for the Nov. 20 meal. 3 Porch Farm has been growing a field of organic greens, Comer Coffee Company will be providing cooking help and hot beverages, and The Comerian will be baking desserts. The organizers plan to feed 125 people.
“It's been a hard year for a lot of people,” organizers said. “Many of our neighbors are struggling to get by and as you know, social services and government support are woefully insufficient for people in need, particular in rural counties like ours. As Thanksgiving approaches, we are hoping to share love and goodwill with the people who need it most.”
Tents and tables will be set up for those who would like companionship in addition to a warm, healthy meal.
“We are donating these items and won't be taking money for our resources or time,” organizers said. “We do, however, still need to purchase all of the chickens, red peas, a few other ingredients, and all the items needed to serve and put together take-away boxes. We also need to rent a smoker and portable restrooms and handwashing station, possibly a tent, and an outdoor heat lamp for those that want to share a meal on site.”
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for those wishing to contribute: https://www.gofundme.com/f/m9nkb-friendsgiving?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Organizers said that any funds not used from this fundraiser will be donated back to the community.
“Please consider pitching in a few bucks or providing for an entire meal for someone who could use it,” organizers said. “We may not be able to change the underpinnings of the problems surrounding us, but together we can begin to build hope. Thank you for being a part of Comer Friendsgiving!”
