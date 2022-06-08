Comer Health & Rehabilitation has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Nursing Care Center Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Joint Commission reviewers evaluated emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Comer Health & Rehabilitation for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
For more information about The Joint Commission, visit The Joint Commission website.
Comer Health & Rehabilitation is a client center of Ethica, a non-profit consultative and support organization. For more information about Comer, visit Comerhealth.org.
