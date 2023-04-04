The Comer Lions Club will hold a “bingo benefit” from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at the Lions Clubhouse at the Comer Fairgrounds.
The Comer Lions Club will hold a “bingo benefit” from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at the Lions Clubhouse at the Comer Fairgrounds.
“All proceeds will be used to send a sight-impaired child to the Lions Camp for the Blind.
The cost is $10 for one card and $5 for each additional card.
“Great prizes for winners!” organizers said. “Come and enjoy!”
Snacks and soft drinks/water will be sold.
