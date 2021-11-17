The Comer Lions Club is seeking names and addresses of the elderly, shut ins, widows or others who would perhaps like to receive a Christmas card this year. Club members say they do not need to be a Madison County or even a Georgia resident to receive one.
“Let’s help spread some cheer this year to those who might not have family or who are not getting out much due to the ongoing pandemic,” officials said. Please call or text Angie McGinnis at 706-540-0404 to provide the name and address of the person you would like to receive a card, or email her at Angie.McGinnis@piedmont.org.
