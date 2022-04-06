Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.