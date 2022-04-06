The Comer Lions Club will celebrate White Cane Day Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m. to noon at the Southern Hardware in Comer and the Commercial Bank in Danielsville.
“Please come by and make a donation to White Cane Day and help support The Light House in Atlanta,” Club member said. “We will also have brooms and mops for sale. We look forward to seeing you Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.