The Comer Lions Club will participate in the Taste of Madison County event May 14 in Comer and sell brooms, mops and drinks at the event as well as collect items to send to military men and woman overseas.
Members say the following are items that are needed for care packages: hand warmers, individually wrapped snacks like chips and cookies, unscented body wipes, decks of cards, sunscreen, writing supplies such as post cards and stamps and toiletry items.
“Please drop off your items at the Lions Club tent, or you may make a donation that will go towards purchasing items for the packages or to go toward shipping costs,” club members stated. “If you have a family member or friend overseas who would like to have a care package, please feel free to give us their name and address or you can contact Angie McGinnis at 706-540-0404 with this information.”
