The Comer Lions Club will have “Breakfast with Santa” Nov. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the fairgrounds.
The cost is $10 per person. Ages 5 and under are free.
“You can come and have your picture made with Santa and make some crafts while you are there,” said organizers.
Call 706-540-0404 or email Angie.Mcginnis@piedmont.org to purchase a ticket.
