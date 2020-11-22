The Comer Lions Club will provide free food on Friday, Nov. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds as long as supplies last.
“No questions asked and you don’t even have to get out of your car,” officials said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Comer Lions Club will provide free food on Friday, Nov. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds as long as supplies last.
“No questions asked and you don’t even have to get out of your car,” officials said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.