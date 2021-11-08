The Comer Lions Club will host a Breakfast with Santa on Nov. 27 at the Madison County Fairgrounds from 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. The cost is $7 per person, ages 3 and up, and that includes adults as well, organizer said. “Please come out and visit with Santa and have breakfast with us along with story time and crafts,” organizer said. “The Comer Lions Club is proud to host Santa and help him spread cheer all over the county.”
Donations will also be accepted for the Madison County Food Bank, which is in need of non-perishable items like baby food, diapers and wipes and pet food. To purchase tickets, call 706-540-0404 after 5 p.m. on the weekdays and any time on the weekend or send an email to Angie.McGinnis@piedmont.org.
