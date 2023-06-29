The Comer Post Office was recently highlighted in a Time profile about postmaster Louis DeJoy.
While the article did not mention the post office specifically, several photos highlighted changes to the post office’s processing centers and delivery network.
As part of the changes, the article states that Atlanta and Athens Sorting and Delivery Centers will receive “renovations with new equipment, and EV charging stations.” The goal is to emphasize efficient delivery within the region.
A photo caption in the article says that upgrades are planned for the Comer Post Office as well, but the extent and specific nature of those changes are unclear at this time.
