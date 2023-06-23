Comer recently had bike racks installed at its city parks as the project for a local Eagle Scout.
Owen Hendrix, son of Joah and Tracy Hendrix and grandson of Michael Reese, completed the project this spring after noticing bikers in the area did not have a place to park bikes when visiting the city’s parks.
Hendrix had seen similar bike racks at a state park in South Carolina and modeled the design after those stands. He says he is grateful to his friends and family who helped him complete the project, which cost about $400 to $500 and included about 80 hours of labor. He also is appreciative of the City of Comer.
“They were very helpful and I’m appreciative of their kindness,” he said.
Owen says his father and grandfather helped most with the construction and his mom helped him with organization and paperwork.
He has been a member of Troop 377 in Comer since first grade and originally joined the Cub Scouts to spend more time with his friends and outdoors.
“I enjoy being outdoors in nature and helping out in the community,” he said.
Hendrix completed the project as a natural progression of his involvement in Boy Scouts, but he also sees the significance of his achievement.
“It helped me grow as a person and shows I’m willing to put in the extra work [to complete the project],” he observed.
Owen is a high school senior and he will include the award on his college applications. He hopes to attend the University of Georgia and major in chemistry after graduation.
