Dedicating bike racks

Mayor Jimmy Yarbrough and Owen Hendrix dedicate bike racks at the J. Cliff Yarbrough Memorial Park.

Comer recently had bike racks installed at its city parks as the project for a local Eagle Scout.

Owen Hendrix, son of Joah and Tracy Hendrix and grandson of Michael Reese, completed the project this spring after noticing bikers in the area did not have a place to park bikes when visiting the city’s parks.

