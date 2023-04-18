The Commercial Bank has been named to the list of best-performing banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The Commercial Bank is ranked as the fourth best-performing bank in the State of Georgia and the 14th best-performing bank in the Southeast United States among banks under $10 billion in assets.
“I extend my congratulations to our team, our Board of Directors, and our community as each of these groups have played a vital role in helping us to achieve this recognition,” said Mike Sale, President and CEO of The Commercial Bank. “These rankings are a testament to their hard work and dedication.”
The Commercial Bank is a locally owned community bank serving consumers and small businesses with branches in Oglethorpe County, Athens-Clarke County, Oconee County and Madison County. The Commercial Bank was founded in 1924.
S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.
