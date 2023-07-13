A community day of prayer will be held on Saturday, July 29, to pray over Madison County schools for the upcoming school year.
Community prayer will start at 8 a.m. at the following locations: Colbert Elementary, Comer Elementary, Danielsville Elementary, Hull-Sanford Elementary, Ila Elementary, Madison County Middle School, Madison County High School (parking lot by the cafeteria), the Board of Education office and the Bus Depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.