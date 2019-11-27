The Madison County Retired Educators Association (MCREA) held its monthly meeting Nov. 12 at the Ila Restaurant.
Group leaders said Rep. Alan Powell and Sen. Frank Ginn gave the group a lot of information. They spoke about updates on actions that the legislature took last year and they told the group that they are not expecting any actions in the coming year that will have a negative effect on educators.
The MCREA held its annual silent auction, the association’s only fundraiser. All proceeds go to the scholarship fund that awards two Madison County High School Seniors with $1,000 each to help with their first year of college. These awards are given in May of each year.
“We extend our thanks to our congressmen that so graciously, not only give us information about the government, but also participate in our silent auction with generous donations,” said group leaders. “We are very appreciative of our MCREA members that take charge and work diligently to make our auction a success.”
