The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension-Madison County and the American Cancer Society are offering a cooking class Nov. 14 to reduce risk for cancer.
“The Cooking for a Lifetime Cancer Prevention Cooking School” will teach participants how to choose and prepare food to reduce cancer risk along with discussing the screenings recommended for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer.
“We will also help women who do not have insurance find out if they qualify for free cancer screenings,” organizers said.
The free class will be held Nov. 14 at MedLink (11 Charlie Morris Road, Building 2, Colbert, GA 30628) from 6 to 8 p.m. The class will feature healthy recipes that the audience will be able to taste. Each person will receive an attractive cookbook with the recipes and handouts that will help them to adopt healthy habits at home and be entered into a drawing for one of two prizes.
To register, call 706-795-2281 or email bradley.averill@uga.edu. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
