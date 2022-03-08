The Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. is offering home cooling help for the elderly and medically homebound residents in Madison County and surrounding areas.
Households in which every member is age 65 and older or is medically homebound due to health reasons may apply for assistance with their heating bills beginning April 1. One-time payments will be made by check issued to the home energy suppliers up to $500. Eligibility for the program is based on the income of all household members.
When applying for assistance, persons will present verification of age for everyone in the home, verification of all household income received within the past 30 days (check stubs, public assistance checks, unemployment checks, etc.); verification of Social Security numbers for everyone in the home, verification of citizenship (driver’s license, state ID, etc.), and the most recent electric bill and heating bill.
“Please bring all documentation as we can no longer obtain the information for you,” organizers said.
All eligible applicants are asked to contact Ninth District Opportunity, Inc.’s scheduling system April 1 beginning at 12:01 a.m. by telephone at 855-636-3108 or go online to https://ndo.appointment.works/ea/home.
Phone lines and website for scheduling will not be active until the opening date of the program and no appointments will be made by telephone or online until this time. No walk-ins, please. Appointments will be scheduled until all funds are exhausted. Additional information will be made available online at www.ndo.org.
The general public may apply on May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.