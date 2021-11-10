Cora, a 4-year-old spayed female Belgian Shepherd Malinois, is the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s (MOAS) Dog of the Week.
Cora, who weighs about 50 pounds, has been at the shelter about three weeks and needs to get out of the run now, shelter officials said.
“Are you looking for a super smart dog that can take up any challenge you throw at her?” shelter officials asked. “Cora is your lady. She is too smart for her own good, which is typically of her Malinois breed. She loves to play fetch and is very people friendly. And plus she is already housetrained and crate trained. Cora needs a home where she will be given plenty of exercise and mentally challenging activities and it would be good if her new owner was a preferred experienced Malinois owner. She also does not get along with other animals and will need to be the only animal in a home. And her energy level is not good for small children. If this sounds like the home for you, we would love to have you meet her.”
Call MOAS at 706-795-2868 to set up an appointment to meet Cora. Her adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccines, deworming and a microchip.
