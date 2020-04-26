Several Madison County students participated in the second-annual “Piedmont Symposium,” which was held online this year due to COVID-19.
Four Colbert residents taking part included Brianna Coile, Joe Dudley, Olivia Ruff and Jordan Whiddon.
All told, 138 students created 79 posters and two websites, took part in 12 live sessions, and pre-recorded 19 others.
Topics this year ranged from better pain relief for infants to how dragons represent human nature, and from using data science to prevent sports injuries to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Yonahian's (the college yearbook) 100th edition.
There were also the very topical coronoavirus: The impact on telecommunications and hand Soap vs. hand sanitizer.
Students dove deep into their selected topics and condensed them to present their findings in the online format.
"Usually capstone presentations are an hour long, so trying to encompass a 30-plus-page paper into 20 minutes with time for questions was a challenge, but I did like that it was during symposium, as usually for capstone presentations there are few more than major professors and a few friends in attendance," said senior Laura Alyssa Plate. "Having it at symposium gave me a much larger audience to talk to."
