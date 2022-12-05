The City of Danielsville will host its Christmas celebration from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The festival will include an array of crafters, artists, local food vendors and more.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 6:51 pm
“Please join us for our tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. for this family fun event!” organizers said. “Vendors will be located in the parking lot of Kartwheel, Memorial park (courthouse), Ace Hardware, and of course Gina Belles. Santa will be presented at Memorial Park.”
