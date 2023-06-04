Local producers, homemade bakers, and local farms brought their items for sale at the summer debut for the City of Danielsville Farmers Market last Saturday.
The Market, which will run 8 a.m-12 p.m. on Saturdays through the summer, is located at the City Hall. Almost all vendors the first week were local residents excited for the opportunity to sell their goods close to home.
The proceeds of the vendor fees for the weekly event benefit the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. According to its Facebook page, the City of Danielsville donated $645 in fees and visitor donations to the shelter on Saturday.
The Market is still accepting applications for vendors. More information may be found on the Danielsville Farmer Market Facebook page or by emailing danielsville.marketmanager@gmail.com.
