Mayor Michael Wideman reported Monday that the Danielsville Farmers Market has been a huge success and the market committee plans an expanded market for the last one of the summer.

On Saturday, August 26, the market will feature extended hours and more invited vendors than the homemade and homegrown wares, which have been featured at the regular markets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.