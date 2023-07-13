Mayor Michael Wideman reported Monday that the Danielsville Farmers Market has been a huge success and the market committee plans an expanded market for the last one of the summer.
On Saturday, August 26, the market will feature extended hours and more invited vendors than the homemade and homegrown wares, which have been featured at the regular markets.
According to Wideman, organizers plan to allow food vendors, including food trucks, entertainment, a safety seat initiative from police chief Cleve Williams and more.
The details for the market are in progress, so the city will announce specific vendors and times for the expanded market on the Danielsville Farmers Market Facebook page. Vendors wishing to join the market may contact danielsville.marketmanager@gmail.com.The city donates $10 to the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter from each vendor fee.
Until the August 26 market, the Danielsville Farmers Market is held on Saturdays at the Danielsville City Hall parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.
