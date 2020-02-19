Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Chairperson Tracy Dean demonstrated a new ballot-marking device to Rotarians at their weekly meeting.
The new device will be a combination of electronic voting and paper ballots to provide extra security for the process. This new machine, the newest thing in elections equipment, replaces the old Shoupe machine and takes voting to a four-step process.
The first step will be to verify voter information on a “poll pad,” which looks like an iPad or other tablet. Here each voter will receive an information card. The next step is to go to the ballot machine where choices will be made. Then voters will print their ballot to make sure it is correct. At this point, if one wants to make changes, he or she can do so by going back to the poll worker to start the process over. The fourth step is to put the correct ballot into the ballot scanner, which will put the information on a memory card and then drop the paper ballot into a sealed and locked container inside the machine. At this point changes can no longer be made.
At the end of the day, a poll worker takes the secure container to the Clerk’s office where it is locked away for additional security. If a person leaves the precinct area with the ballot and has not put it in the scanner, he can no longer go back and finish the process. This new equipment uses a special kind of paper that costs 13 cents per sheet and can be purchased through only one company. These new machines are expensive, but the state gives Madison County $230,000 worth of equipment to use. The county is responsible, however, for the voting stands which are $1,000 each and the cost of the paper.
“This new system is all about security,” Dean said.
Each voting area will have field cameras outside the building and deputies will be on duty in the larger areas. Smaller voting areas will have deputies patrolling.
All voters must have government identification such as a driver’s license, passport or military ID. However, if a person does not have one with him, he can vote on a provisional ballot, which will remain provisional until the required identification can be produced. If a person does not have any of these forms of identification, he can go to the election office and get a temporary ID to be used only for voting purposes. Interpreters will be provided for non-English speaking voters and mailout ballots will be provided on request. For voters over 65 years of age, only one request will be necessary for all elections within one year.
Dates to remember are:
•March 2-20 Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary
•March 24 Primary and Special Elections
•April 21 Special Election Runoff
•May 19 General Primary Election (with early voting April 27-May 15)
•July 21 General Primary Election Runoff (with early voting beginning on June 29)
•Nov. 3 General Election
•Dec. 1 General and Special Election Runoff (State and Local races)
•Jan. 5, ’21 Federal General and Special Election Runoff
