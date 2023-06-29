The Madison County Democrats recently announced that they have sent two more Madison County high school students to 4-H camp at Rock Eagle this summer. This is the third year in a row the group has supported 4-H students with scholarships to attend the historic camp.
“We support rural life and rural education in our county,” explains chairwoman Abby Sjoberg Weaver. “The 4-H program is one of the best opportunities for our young people to grow and thrive in our county and we want to ensure that those who might not be able to afford the camp fees can join in the fun.”
