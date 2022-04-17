The 63rd annual James Isaac Newton Dillard reunion will be held Sunday, June 12 at the Sanford Community Center, Nowhere Road, Hull. The barbecue meat will once again be furnished.
“Those who wish to bring a side to go with the barbecue may feel free, but do not feel obligated. Just show up and enjoy being together,” said organizers. “We will gather for lunch as usual around 12:30 p.m. Please come join us for this special time together! Thank you.”
