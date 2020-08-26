Diva is a 2-year old female who has been at the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) for two weeks. She is not a fan of other cats and was brought to the shelter as a stray.
“Diva lives up to her name,” shelter officials noted. “She loves attention, on her terms, and not sharing said attention with other cats; taking on the role of a true diva. Otherwise, she is a super laid back cat, so she would make a great lap kitty. She always has a feather toy in her cage and loves to play with it.”
Her adoption fee is $65, which includes spay, vaccines and deworming and $75 with a microchip. Call MOAS at 706-795-2868 to set up a meet and greet with Diva.
