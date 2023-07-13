Robert S. Seminara, MD, most recently Chief Resident of the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership Internal Medicine Residency Program (IMRP), is joining St. Mary’s Internal Medicine Associates as a primary care provider on July 17.
A board-certified primary care physician, Dr. Seminara brings more than seven years of hands-on patient care to his new role. In addition, as Chief Resident of the IMRP at St. Mary’s Hospital, Dr. Seminara also gained experience in patient and physician education, planning, relationship-building and serving as a liaison between Residents and faculty.
At St. Mary’s Internal Medicine, Dr. Seminara will provide wellness services and routine sick care in the office for patients 18 years old and over. “He is especially interested in building long-term relationships with patients based on trust and confidence that incorporate evidence-based best practices,” St. Mary’s leaders said. “He is an outstanding communicator focused on delivering holistic patient care.”
Educational highlights include receiving his bachelor’s degree in history from Fordham University, New York; a post-baccalaureate degree in pre-medicine from Long Island University, Brooklyn, NY, and his medical degree from the American University of Integrative Sciences, Barbados. He then completed his 3-year internal medicine residency and served an additional year as Chief Resident with the IMRP in Athens. In addition, he studied law at Hofstra University School of Law, Hempstead, NY, and was a medical researcher and publisher at California Institute of Behavioral Neurosciences and Psychology, Fairfield, Calif.
He volunteers with the Northeast Georgia Cancer Foundation and with causes related to breast cancer awareness. His interests include clinical research, psychology, patient diabetes education and teaching.
St. Mary’s Internal Medicine Associates is located just off Hwy. 316 in Oconee County at 2470 Daniells Bridge Road, Building 200, Suite 271, Athens. As part of St. Mary’s Medical Group, SIMA accepts most major insurance plans and Medicare and offers virtual visits for certain provider appointments. You can make a new patient appointment by calling 706.769.3362. For more information, please visit www.stmaryshealthcaresystem.org/.
