Seminara

Dr. Robert Seminara

 Photo submitted

Robert S. Seminara, MD, most recently Chief Resident of the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership Internal Medicine Residency Program (IMRP), is joining St. Mary’s Internal Medicine Associates as a primary care provider on July 17.

A board-certified primary care physician, Dr. Seminara brings more than seven years of hands-on patient care to his new role. In addition, as Chief Resident of the IMRP at St. Mary’s Hospital, Dr. Seminara also gained experience in patient and physician education, planning, relationship-building and serving as a liaison between Residents and faculty.

