Dr. Samantha Avoke, a board-certified primary care physician who completed her internal medicine residency in Athens, is joining St. Mary’s Internal Medicine Associates (SIMA), effective Sept. 1.
Dr. Avoke comes to SIMA from Piedmont Physicians of Covington. She is a native of Ghana who received her medical degree from the University of Ghana Medical School, after which she served as a medical officer in several Ghanaian hospitals.
In 2017 she earned a master’s degree in public health from the Gillings Graduate School of Public Health at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. She then completed a one-year internal medicine internship at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, followed by a three-year internal medicine residency, also at Piedmont Athens Regional.
In addition to providing patient care, Dr. Avoke’s professional interests include health disparities in underserved populations, public health advocacy, international/global medicine and travel medicine. She is fluent in English. When not practicing medicine, she loves cooking, traveling, spending time with her family and watching movies.
At SIMA, Dr. Avoke will provide adult wellness and routine follow-up care for a wide range of conditions, as well as treating acute care needs. She works to create a relationship with patients that promotes trust and open communication, regardless of whether the patient has an ordinary cold or a complex chronic condition.
St. Mary’s Internal Medicine Associates is located in Oconee County at 2470 Daniells Bridge Rd., Building 200, Suite 271, Athens. As part of St. Mary’s Medical Group, SIMA accepts most major insurance plans and Medicare and offers virtual visits for certain provider appointments. You can make a new patient appointment by calling 706-769-3362. For more information, please visit www.stmaryshealthcaresystem.org/.
