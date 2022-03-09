The Madison County Recreation Department will hold an Easter Egg Hunt and spring festival from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at the recreation department on Hwy. 98.
The egg hunt will be at 2 p.m. with 10,000 eggs. All hunters are to meet at the lower parking lot to be escorted by staff to the proper field.
The festival booth and food truck deadlines are March 18.
