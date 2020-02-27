Emmerson Nash, 6, just completed her sixth fundraiser for the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS). Since Emmerson was just 4, she has held three hot chocolate/coffee and three lemonade fundraisers for the shelter.
During this hot chocolate fundraiser, held Valentine’s Day weekend, Emmerson and volunteers raised $923, even with snow causing operations to close up about an hour early, organizers said.
To date, Emmerson has raised approximately $6,000 for the shelter through her fundraising efforts.
“With our schedule, we haven’t been able to volunteer as much, so holding these events is a way for her to continue helping the community and hopefully motivate others to believe that they can make a difference as well,” Emmerson’s mom, Christy Nash, said. “Emmerson received a letter from Governor Brian Kemp last year acknowledging all her efforts and hard work after reading about her in The Journal.”
