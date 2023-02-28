Emmerson’s Hot Chocolate and Coffee Stand will hold a fundraiser event for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 18 at Clark Glass and Mirror in Hull.
There will games, sweet treats, adoptable pets and arts and crafts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Emmerson’s Hot Chocolate and Coffee Stand will hold a fundraiser event for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 18 at Clark Glass and Mirror in Hull.
There will games, sweet treats, adoptable pets and arts and crafts.
All proceeds are donated to the shelter.
“Please join us for a day filled with fun,” organizers said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.